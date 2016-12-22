MALL OF AMERICA FIRST BLACK SANTA, NORTH TEXAS RESIDENT LARRY JEFFERSON COMES BACK TO TOWN DRIVING WITH UBER
UBER Newsroom – You may have heard of him on the nightly news, you may have been his passenger on an Uber trip – no matter how you might have run across Santa Larry, one thing is for sure: his holiday magic is contagious.
After returning home to Irving from his recent stent at the Mall of America, Santa Larry made a visit to the Dallas Greenlight Hub. Santa Larry, the Mall of America’s very first black Santa, helped host a merry celebration for local Uber driver-partners. With over 500 visitors, 173 printed Polaroids, and at least 93 ho-ho-hos from one of our favorite Santas, driver-partners and their families were able to meet the infamous Santa Larry while celebrating the season.
When he’s not dressed up in a red suit, Santa Larry, known as Larry Jefferson in the off-season, is an esteemed Uber partner with over 2,000 trips and a mind-blowing 4.96 rating. Taking his first trip more than a year ago, Larry Jefferson is a pro on the road and continues to leave a lasting impression on riders throughout DFW. He provides the highest quality service when he’s behind the wheel, and his devotion to serving others goes far beyond driving with Uber.
Some of his rider feedback includes:
“Thank you so much for being such a gift to my family. You are the best Santa Driver! My daughters had the best time ever.. You made the welcome home that much better.”
“Best and most entertaining Uber ride I’ve ever had.”
We’re thrilled to be able to call Santa Larry one of our driver-partners. We look forward to all of the holiday cheer he continues to spread for all to hear.
Happy holidays to all, and to all a good ride!
Content and Photos courtesy of UBER