Konrad Reuland, former Ravens and Jets tight end, dies after brain aneurysm
Former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets tight end Konrad Reuland died after suffering a brain aneurysm, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday night. He was 29.
“We lost a Raven today,” Harbaugh told reporters.
Reuland underwent brain surgery on Nov. 29, a day after he suffered the aneurysm, according to the Ravens. Reuland passed away at his home in California on Monday.
“I just want to offer my condolences to his family. We love Konrad Reuland,” Harbaugh said. “Every single guy in that locker room loves him who knows him.”
Reuland, who was born in Mission Viejo, Calif., played collegiately at Stanford and originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2011 season. After he was cut twice by the 49ers, Reuland was signed by the Jets. He played in 26 games over the 2012 and 2013 seasons.