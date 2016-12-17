A Little Bit of Faith: A Christmas Light
“All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: ‘The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son and they will call Him Immanuel’ –which means, ‘God with us’” (Matthew 1:22-23).
Tis the season to celebrate the birth of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! The book of Matthew helps to provide and preserve the Christmas Story for all of the world to read and understand for themselves. The book of Matthew tells how our Lord was born in the opening chapter. The Christmas Story is simply told and provides the believer a glimpse into the heart and mindset of a young Mary and Joseph.
As believers of Christ, this time of year should be one of the holiest of seasons for us. We should not focus so much on the gift giving and receiving, but we should focus on the simple fact that our Lord was willing to come to be with us in human form through the innocence of a young girl and live the life of a human being. The story should remind us of the great sacrifice that was made for us because of the love our Heavenly Father had and does have for us.
That’s why we as Christians must keep Christ in Christmas during this holy season by reflecting on His birth and being able to share His love, joy, and peace with others during this most joyous of seasons. The birth of our Lord was a miracle that still lives among us today and in the lives of those who call Him Lord and Savior.
May we be the light in a world that is becoming increasingly dark and shine Christ’s love onto others as we rejoice in His birth this season. May the joy of this season be reflected in your heart as an out pouring to others you encounter this Christmas. May your Christmas be filled with His love and hope that our tomorrows will be brighter than our yesterdays. Thus our Lord is our Christmas Light. Merry Christmas!