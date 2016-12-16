“A SURVEY OF THE BOOK OF ROMANS” ROMANS 16:1-27
Personal Greetings to Wonderful Christian Helpers
In the final chapter of this grand epistle, the Apostle Paul extends commendable remarks with regard to individuals who aided him in the gospel ministry. The first individual that received praise from Paul was Phoebe in verses 1-2. Phoebe occupied a prominent place in the church; she was a servant of the church in Cenchrea, a seaport east of Corinth.
Having praised Phoebe for her work in verses 1-2, Paul in verses 3-4 sends greeting to a special couple he met as tentmakers in Corinth whose names were Priscilla and Aquila. They were very dear to Paul and had a profound ministry in Corinth (Acts 18:1-3). This wonderful couple was a great aid to the ministry of Apollos in Ephesus (Acts 18:19), for Acts 18:26 says – “And he (Apollos) began to speak boldly in the synagogue: whom when Aquila and Priscilla had heard, they took him unto them, and expounded unto him the way of God more perfectly.” Not only was this couple a great help to Paul in his ministry, but the Apostle Paul disclosed that Aquila and Priscilla risked their lives for Paul (v. 4).
Moreover, Paul continues to send a special greeting to another Christian by the name of Epaenetus, who Paul said was the “first fruits of Achaia unto Christ” (v. 5). Epaenetus’ name in the Greek means “praised.” In verse 6, Mary is mentioned for her labor. She labored to the point of exhaustion. What a wonderful testimony, for our churches need more “Marys”! The two individuals referred to in verse 7 were held in high regard by the Apostle Paul. He probably met them in one of the numerous prisons of the Roman Empire. From verses 8-16, Paul continued to communicate high praises to various Christian individuals, conveying his tender affection for these individuals. Paul ends this commendable tender section by saying in verse 16 – “Salute one another with a holy kiss.” As we greet one another with kisses, let’s make sure that they are holy!
In his final remarks to this church, Paul cautioned the believers to watch out for spiritual enemies. We are to stay away from false teachers who are not serving Christ (vs. 17-18). False teachers are good at deceiving the minds of naïve people. Paul was glad that these believers were obedient, but he was concerned that they were “wiser unto that which is good, and simple concerning evil” (v. 19). Paul noted in verse 20 that Satan’s power in influencing false teachers will be destroyed, for verse 20 says – “And the God of peace shall bruise Satan under your feet shortly. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you. Amen.” From verses 21-24, Paul sends greetings from many associates who were with him as he wrote this epistle to the Romans. Paul closes this grand epistle with a wonderful benediction in verses 25-27 which begin “Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ.”
May God Bless!